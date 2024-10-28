Captain America 4 Marvel Legends Pre-Orders Launch Today

Hasbro’s 1027 event took place over the weekend, and it included details on pre-orders for Marvel Legends figures inspired by the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. First unveiled at the MCM London convention, the lineup will include Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Harrison Ford’s General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross aka Red Hulk, and Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres / Falcon.

Pre-orders for the Captain America 4 collection of Marvel Legends figures will begin today, October 28th at 1pm ET for Pulse Premium Members and 2pm ET for the general public. Those who don’t wish to pay for a Pulse membership should have no problem getting their figures here at Entertainment Earth after 2pm. Hasbro also revealed a Dark Avengers Warbird figure that will be available at in the same location on November 7th at 1pm ET. You can take a look at the entire wave in the gallery below. UPDATE: Direct links added.

Note that EE is running a promotion that offers $10 – $50 off orders over $100 with free U.S. shipping through Halloween. All other orders have $7.95 flat shipping with a mint condition guarantee. The figures should also be available on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch.

The Captain America and Falcon figures are both deluxe offerings with wing accessories and alternate hands. Red Hulk will include an alternate head and hands, though it seems as though they don’t have the rights to use Harrison Ford’s likeness. Still, we expect that the Red Hulk figure will be the most popular of the wave, so go after it first.

What Is Captain America 4 About?

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization’s dark underbelly, he’ll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk!

Who is in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Esposito announced at San Diego Comic-Con that he is playing the Serpent Society villain Sidewinder. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.