Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader and Ben Kenobi Black Series Figure Pre-Orders Launch Today

Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection reveals piled up yesterday with the collision of Star Wars Celebration 2022 and Obi-Wan Wednesdays. For the latter, The Black Series figure of Hayden Christensen’s return as Darth Vader and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan / Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station) from the Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi were revealed, and pre-orders are going live today, June 2nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET. A full breakdown of the figures can be found right here. Note that the links won’t be active until after the launch time.

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader Figure ($24.99) – Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth (Free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) / Amazon: “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER figure inspired by the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. OBI-WAN KENOBI is set years after the dramatic events of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader.” The figure includes 3 accessories.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station) Figure ($27.99) – Target Exclusive: “Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.”

In addition to the Black Series figures, Hasbro also revealed new additions to the Lightsaber Forge lineup that will launch on August 1st. Details on those releases can be found below.

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Darth Vader Extendable Lightsaber ($16.99) – Walmart Exclusive (Launches on 8/1): “Harness the power of the Force with the STAR WARS LIGHTSABER FORGE DARTH VADER EXTENDABLE LIGHTSABER, featuring entertainment-inspired design and deco.

This customizable lightsaber features entertainment-inspired design and an extendable red blade that flicks open and collapses down. This set includes blade, cap, cover, and core that are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line to create 1000s of amazing combinations. (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products.”

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Obi-Wan Kenobi Jedi Master Set ($44.99) – Target Exclusive (launches on 8/1): “Harness the power of the Force with the STAR WARS LIGHTSABER FORGE OBI-WAN KENOBI JEDI MASTER SET, featuring character-inspired design and deco. This electronic lightsaber set features 8 parts – the blade, cap, cover, core, extra cap, extra cross-guard cap and 2 mini-blades.”