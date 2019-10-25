Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Episode Count Confirmed

After the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives later this year, the Star Wars franchise will be done with its nine-film “Skywalker Saga”, allowing for a slew of new stories and spinoffs to be told. Among those is a Disney+ original series centered around Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), who quickly became a bonafide fan-favorite through his appearances in the prequel trilogy of films. While a lot of details surrounding the series are currently kept under wraps, McGregor dropped an interesting detail during a recent interview with Men’s Journal. As McGregor told the magazine, the currently-untitled Obi-Wan series will consist of six hour-long episodes.

While this lines up with previous speculation that fans have had about the series, the confirmation of it is still a bit of a pleasant surprise. As it stands right now, Disney+ original series have varied wildly in terms of episode count, but a lot of the more stand-alone television series – like much of Marvel Studios’ original content for the service – are expected to have six episodes as well.

The Obi-Wan series will be set eight years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and follow McGregor’s character on his latest adventures.

“The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV,” McGregor explained, adding that “the Jedi Order was falling apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him—Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.”

The series will be written by Hossein Amini, whose work includes Drive and The Alienist, and directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed an episode of the fellow Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said of Chow directing the series. “Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

