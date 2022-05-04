Bounty Hunter 4-LOM Spotted In Star Wars Obi-Wan Trailer

✖

A new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer dropped in celebration of Star Wars Day (May 4th), and this second trailer for the Kenobi series seems to reveal at least one fan-favorite character making a major debut in the Star Wars TV Universe: 4-LOM! If you look closely at the new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer (0:53), the scene where Obi-Wan is having a rooftop shootout showcases a two-gun-toting figure that fans have zoomed in on and determined to be 4-LOM. See for yourself!

AM I CRAZY OR IS THAT 4-LOM?!?! pic.twitter.com/kT65JJEY90 — Noah (@keldorjedii) May 4, 2022

If you don't know the name, 4-LOM (or "FOR-ELLOEM") is a LOM-series protocol droid whose ambition was much greater than his programming – especially after he learned of a planet where droids had risen up in defiance. 4-LOM made the choice to strike out on his own as bounty hunter and thief. 4-LOM is one of the bounty hunter ensemble that Darth Vader gathered to hunt down Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back, and like Boba Fett and IG-88 (who also appear in that iconic scene), 4-LOM has seen his cameo expand into a full-fledged corner of the Star Wars lore.

Most recently, 4-LOM has been given a spotlight in the Star Wars Bounty Hunters comic book series. 4-LOM has been a pivotal player in big Original Trilogy-era events like "War of the Bounty Hunters", a major crossover (set between Empire and Return of the Jedi) which ran through Star Wars comics in 2021. The fun of 4-LOM is his odd-pairing with fellow bounty hunter/tracker Zuckuss; the banter between the two is hilarious, even as their skill working together is deadly.

While it is much harder to confirm in the footage, a lot of Star Wars fans think that rooftop shootout with 4-LOM also features Zuckuss:

Zuckuss must be the other dude shooting at him in the first teaser trailer — Def Trooper (@TheDefTrooper) May 4, 2022

These live-action Star Wars TV series have made it a staple to feature at least one fan-favorite character that's gained popularity in Star Wars comics and/or animated series. The Mandalorian brought Ahsoka Tano into live-action and brought Boba Fett back to life; The Book of Boba Fett paid it forward by introducing bounty hunter Wookie Black Krrsantan to live-action, as well as infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane. Now Obi-Wan is bringing 4-LOM (and almost certainly Zuckuss) back, as well as giving The Grand Inquisitor (and his crew) their live-action debut.

Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming on Disney+ on May 26th.