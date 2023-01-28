Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Scene That Made Him "Burst Into Tears"

Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi show includes a moment that brought star Ewan McGregor to tears. McGregor reprises his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy for the six-episode series. The story united Obi-Wan with young Leia Organa, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, and pits the Jedi Master against his old apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, played again by Hayden Christensen. Speaking to Disney Studio Awards, McGregor revealed that he finally sat and watched the show for the first time in its entirety. He admitted that the moment his Obi-Wan tells Blair's Leia, "May the Force be with you," brought tears to his eyes.

"When I saw Episode 6 for the first time, I got to see them down where we shot them in Manhattan Beach, and I'd go down there, and I went down there, and I went downt he first day and I watched Episodes 1-3 when they literally shut me in a room on my own, and I was so impressed. But when I was sitting there, and I was watching Episode 6, when I tell her, 'May the Force Be With You,' at the end, I burst into tears. I was sitting there -- There's something so moving about it, I think, the beautiful music, but also here, and the fact that he's saying goodbye to her, I find it really movie, and the fact that he doesn't say it to her, they saved it, until right at the end."

Obi-Wan's emotional reunion with Qui-Gon Jinn

While that final scene got to McGregor upon watching the finished episode, it wasn't the first time the Obi-Wan Kenobi series brought out his emotions. Liam Neeson reprised his role as Obi-Wan's Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn, in a cameo in that same episode. He told reporters that he and McGregor were in tears while filming their reunion.

"It was Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan on a camel, a real camel, and me," Neeson said. "We rehearsed it before we shot it, and we just started crying, and it was lovely. That Star Wars that we did, Phantom Menace, we shot it over 25 years ago. It came out in 1999."

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi get a second season?

While Disney+ billed Obi-Wan Kenobi as a limited series event, many Star Wars fans hope to see it return for a second season. McGregor is among them.

"I was so happy to do it again, and so happy to work with Hayden again," McGregor said. "I hope we get the chance to do it again."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney+.