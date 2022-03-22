Obi-Wan Kenobi: New Synopsis Teases Return of Old Star Wars Allies Turned Enemies

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is going to bump into some more familiar faces when his own series hits Disney+ in a matter of weeks. A new synopsis making the circles online suggests the Jedi Master will have to come face-to-face with characters he used to be allied with. Only this time, they’re acting on behalf of the Galactic Empire.

“During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission,” the synopsis reads. “Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.”

We already know Hayden Christensen is returning to play Darth Vader, but the synopsis seems to tease more than one character could be making a potential return.

The spin-off is set some 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. According to McGregor himself, his character is battered and beaten by the time we see him again.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten. [He’s] somewhat given up,” McGregor told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s different because of what’s happened at the end of Episode III with Order 66 and the Jedi Order being slaughtered and everyone who survived going into hiding. After dealing with his personal failure with Anakin, he feels the responsibility that he allowed Anakin to be tempted over to the Dark Side.”

Obi-Wan feels “his teaching wasn’t strong enough to be able to protect Anakin from that,” McGregor added. “I think it weighs, obviously, very heavily on him.”

Starring Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Bonnie Piesse, and Joel Edgerton, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming May 25 on Disney+.

