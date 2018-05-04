Official Luke Skywalker Boots Arrive for Star Wars Day

There was virtually no chance that Po-Zu would let Star Wars Day go by without adding another installment to their epic Star Wars shoe collection, so here we are! Behold – the Luke Skywalker boot inspired the pair worn by Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Luke Skywalker installment is a “leather Chelsea boot with finger gores, featuring a removable elasticated gaiter, which can be worn with the boot, as featured in the film or without, as an ankle boot.” It also comes with a removable memory-foam Foot-Mattress in latex and cork for comfort, and a high-performance grip natural rubber cup sole.

The Luke Skywalker Boot is available to pre-order right here for £225 / $305 with delivery slated for July. Po-Zu is based in London, but keep in mind that global shipping is free on orders of £75 / $105 US or more (you can toggle USD pricing at the top of the product pages). Secure a pair in your size while you can.

On a related note, Po-Zu recently released a pair of sneakers inspired by the best character in the Star Wars universe – the Millennium Falcon!

The low-cut vegan lace-up sneaker is made with organic cotton and features a technical drawing of the Millennium Falcon that wraps around the back. It also features a removable memory-foam Foot Mattress, which should make them super comfortable to wear. The unisex Millennium Falcon sneakers can be ordered here for £59 or roughly $82. Again, global shipping is free on orders of £75 / $105 US or more. DHL shipping in 1-3 working days runs around $14.

If you need a second pair of sneakers that will push you over the top for shipping, Po-Zu’s recently released Han Solo sneakers will do the job. The Millennium Falcon sneakers and the Han Solo sneakers deserve to be side by side in your closet.

You can shop Po-Zu’s entire Star Wars footwear lineup right here.

