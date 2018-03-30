The Han Solo Sneaker Joins Po-Zu’s 'Star Wars' Shoe Collection

Po-Zu, makers of high-end, ethically produced footwear, have added a Han Solo-themed sneaker to what has become the best officially licensed Star Wars shoe collection in the galaxy. The design is super simple, but the Corellian Bloodstripe along the side is all it takes to make the connection with Han Solo. Plus, you're getting a shoe that's extremely well crafted with sustainable materials and environmentally friendly production processes. They're also super comfortable thanks to their coconut fiber Foot Mattress design.

The Han Solo sneaker is available to pre-order right here for £69 / $97 with delivery slated for May. Po-Zu is based in London, but keep in mind that global shipping is free on orders of £75 / $105 US or more (you can toggle USD pricing at the top of the product pages). DHL shipping in 1-3 working days runs around $14. Supplies will be limited on these apparently, so it's probably best to secure a pair in your size while you can.

The Han Solo sneaker follows the recently released PORG sneaker in Po-Zu's Star Wars shoe collection. The PORG sneakers are a unisex design that's made with an organic cotton canvas upper, a coconut husk and natural latex FootMattress and FSC certified Fairtrade rubber soles. So no actual porgs were harmed in the making of these sneakers. Obviously, that wouldn't exactly be in keeping with Po-zu's ethical business model.

The PORG sneakers are available to pre-order now from London-based Po-Zu with shipping slated for April 2018. You can choose between the low-cut version for £59 ($83 US) and high-top £69 ($97 US).

Po-Zu notes that their porg sneakers are heading up their new Sri Lankan ethical line which sits "alongside Po-Zu's Portuguese range, complimenting the current product offering of high-quality leather and non-leather premium products, inspired by the footwear of main characters in the Star Wars films such as Rey, Finn, Chewbacca, and Poe." You can shop their entire Star Wars line of footwear right here. Again, global shipping is free on orders of £75 ($105 US) or more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.