Star Wars Legend Reveals Mandalorian & Grogu Regret

A Star Wars legend has a regret that he has revealed after the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The newest Star Wars movie has been polarizing and is in the middle of a box office freefall. While critics showed disappointment, with a current 62% Rotten Tomatoes score, the audience seems more on board with the movie, with an 87% audience rating. Despite these numbers, the movie is failing to make its mark at the box office, and The Mandalorian and Grogu has fallen out of the top five in only its third weekend. Maybe it could have done better if it had included one omitted iconic character.

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In a post on Instagram Reels, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison said that he wished Boba Fett had gotten to appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Reel showed a fan getting Morrison’s autograph at a convention, and the fan said they wished they had seen Boba Fett in the movie. Morrison responded, “I was hoping I would too, and maybe help out with something.”

Temuera Morrison wishes Boba Fett was in THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU



“I was hoping to pop in there too and maybe help [Mando and Grogu] out with something.”



(Source: https://t.co/6rOvXTsfMr) pic.twitter.com/C9R5r50HSV — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 6, 2026

Why Wasn’t Boba Fett in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

According to Morrison, Boba Fett isn’t coming back to Star Wars anytime soon, but the actor believes that he will be back one day. “I’m shelved, that’s all, like a jar of peaches. When it does get opened, I’m going to come out sweeter, darling,” Morrison said in an interview earlier this year with Inverse. “I’m Jango. I’m Boba. I’m Commander Cody. I’m all the clones. I’m Captain Rex…. the list goes on, so I really can’t complain.”

Honestly, there really wasn’t a place for Boba Fett to show up in the movie, and if he did, it wouldn’t have changed the story at all. Boba Fett would have been nothing more than fan service, and it would have just given the detractors something else to complain about. In the end, The Mandalorian and Grogu is a mission movie, and it played as three or four episodes of the TV series put into a movie format. It also didn’t need Boba Fett because it would have taken away from the true focus of the story.

This was Grogu’s movie, and it showed the young Jedi coming into his own. Mando was there to lead him, but this was the movie where Grogu grew up and showed that he was ready to stand on his own as a warrior as well. In fact, Grogu needed to get Mando out of the story long enough for him to save the day. Bringing in another dominant character like Boba Fett would have taken more of the focus off that theme.

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