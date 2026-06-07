The Mandalorian & Grogu Just Earned Another Unwanted Box Office Record for Star Wars

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu just set another unwanted box office record for Star Wars movies, as it has been in freefall since its release. The movie is the follow-up to the three-season Disney+ series, which had a lot of fans on its own, but those fans didn’t seem to want to follow the characters’ story to the theaters. Despite this being the first Star Wars movie in seven years, and the 12th live-action movie overall, the film opened with disappointing numbers and never recovered. The opening weekend saw it hit the number one spot at the box office, but its $81.7 million three-day haul was the lowest in the franchise. The second weekend saw it drop to third place.

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In its third weekend, Deadline reports that The Mandalorian and Grogu is only expected to make a three-day domestic total of $10 million, a 59% drop from its second weekend, and it will fall to number six on the box office charts. This is the fastest that any Star Wars movie has fallen out of the top five since its opening date.

The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s Fate is Out of Its Hands

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian and Grogu had to do blockbuster numbers in its opening weekend to have any chance, and when it fell short with only $81.7 million, its days were numbered. However, there were other things out of its control that hurt the new Star Wars movie. The biggest problem was that Obsession became a monster underdog hit. This movie was released one week earlier, and word-of-mouth has made it climb faster. With the mostly dismissive attitude toward the new Star Wars movie, Obsession jumped over it quickly, as people want to see what the movie is about.

Backrooms was also a monstrous success in its first weekend, and it surpassed every expectation for the YouTube series as it made its way to the big screen. Backrooms and Obsession both became success stories, pushing The Mandalorian and Grogu down even further, despite them being aimed toward different audiences. In just two weeks, Backrooms ($135 million) has almost equaled The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s ($155.8 million) domestic box office.

What was worse was that Masters of the Universe targets the same audience as a Star Wars movie, and while Masters of the Universe was also a box office failure in its opening weekend, it replaced The Mandalorian and Grogu on IMAX and cut into the profits even more. Next week, Steven Spielberg’s new movie, Disclosure Day, comes out, and the next week, Toy Story 5 arrives, so both The Mandalorian and Grogu and Masters of the Universe have no chance of turning their fortunes around in this very busy 2026 summer movie season.

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