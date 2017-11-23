Get the ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 Coffee Press for 38% Off

Once you become accustomed to coffee made via pour over, Aeropress, and French press methods, it's hard to go back to Keurig machines. That's especially true if you have one of these. This R2-D2 coffee press is one of our favorite Star Wars products, and you can score it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Star Wars R2-D2 coffee press holds four cups of coffee, and it features an updated metal plunger assembly for extra durability. Right now you can get it for only $24.99, which is 38% off the list price. Act fast, because the deal is only good through the end of the day today, November 23rd, or while supplies last.

You can save an additional 20% on top of that if you take advantage of ThinkGeek's sale on orders over $80. Just use the code 8020RULE at checkout. You'll also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. We highly suggest checking out their entire Black Friday sale if you want to get the extra savings and cross some additional items off of your shopping list at the same time.