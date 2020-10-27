Star Wars: Rahul Kohli Shares Fan Art of Himself as Fan-Favorite Legends Character

✖

Actor Rahul Kohli may not actually be a part of the Star Wars universe just yet, but he's having a ton of fun with fans on Twitter by joking about all of his potential roles. For weeks, folks were convinced that Kohli was playing a live-action Ezra Bridger in the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but he has confirmed on multiple occasions that he's definitely not associated with the franchise in any way. Still, his initial joke that he was maybe playing the character has gotten fans all over the galaxy excited about the possibility of Kohli appearing in Star Wars in some form or fashion, making him the subject of all sorts of different fan art.

There has obviously been hordes of fan art out there depicting Kohli as Ezra, but that's not the only character folks are hoping to see him play. On Monday, Kohli shared a piece of art that depicts him as Kyle Katarn, the beloved main character from several Star Wars video games.

Kyle Katarn in The Mandalorian confirmed pic.twitter.com/9wCo5r6NQi — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 26, 2020

Of course, there hasn't been any actual news of Kyle Katarn appearing in a live-action format, especially since he hasn't been a part of anything considered "official" canon since Disney bought the Star Wars IP. That said, he's a widely loved character that fans would love to see on-screen some day,

As for Kohli, he simply enjoys joshing around with Star Wars fans on social media, especially since they've all been so positive about the idea of him joining the franchise. Kohli recently spoke with ComicBook.com and explained the story behind his viral Ezra Bridger tweet.

"I go to the gym. I come out and my phones like all these notifications and GamesRadar did an article and someone else did an article and then there's tweets. And then I look at the tweet itself and I'm like, 'Oh no, it's got too much engagement. This spiraled,'" he told us. "This is the part where I screwed up because I was like, 'No, it's not true.' But because, the only reason I became an actor ever, was to be in Star Wars. That's it. And there's countless articles where I've had the same story, because it's the truth. That's the only reason I became an actor. Something happened where I ended up role-playing for a second, seeing the celebration at that community finding out that I made the name Ezra Bridger trend on Twitter, all of that, the 11 year-old [in me] went, 'Oh, imagine it was true.' And even if I wanted it to be true so, I couldn't help it, being the troll that I am and not completely let it go and still mess around with people. But I only did it because it never got negative. It never, turned into a, 'He sucks. I hate this character ruining Star Wars, not my Ezra.' It never turned into that. It was just like fans were all of a sudden, 'Oh my God, that casting works.' Or 'What does he look like with blue hair? And what's his American accent.' And just for a second, I was like 'Hey, the community has been really awesome today. So I'm not going to completely shut this off. 'And now, you know then I felt bad when Mike Flanagan's congratulating me and I'm like, 'Oh dude. No, I'm not, sorry man.'"

