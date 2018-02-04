Natalie Portman Defends ‘Star Wars’ Prequels in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Rap

Last night, Natalie Portman made her long-awaited return to the world of Saturday Night Live – and included a pretty hilarious Star Wars homage in the process.

In one sketch, Portman provided a sequel to her iconic “Natalie Raps” music video, which she and then-SNL outfit The Lonely Island brought to life back in 2006. “Natalie’s 2nd Rap” included an array of new pop culture references – including the sketch’s interviewer (played by Beck Bennett) asking Portman if she’s seen the newest Star Wars movies.

When Portman says she hasn’t, Bennett’s character begins to remark that they’re “better than the prequels”. Seeing as Portman starred as Padme Amidala in that trio of films, she begins to take things personally. Dressed in Padme’s throne room gown, she raps about how you “shouldn’t mess with the prequels”, while threatening another man (played by Alex Moffat) with a gun.

And from there, things get a little too NSFW to write here, largely thanks to a joke involving the anatomy of Jar-Jar Binks.

For those who do defend the prequels – or were just anticipating seeing Portman reference her Star Wars role – the joke is a long time coming. And in an interesting way, Portman has a unique relationship with the prequels themselves, having not shown them to her son as of 2016.

“It’s kind of a shame,” Portman explained during an interview at that time. “You know, when I made it, I was like, ‘This is going to be the coolest thing. One day when I have kids, I can show them.’ And boys, of course, are obsessed with it and know all about it before they’ve seen it… I realized, I die in the movies. I feel like it’s kind of a scary thing to show your kid.”

Who knows? Maybe Portman will get a chance to reprise her Padme role (and further defend the prequels) at some point, possibly in the in-development Obi-Wan Kenobi solo film.