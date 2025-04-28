Star Wars Eclipse Concept Art Leak Reveals First New Look at the Game in 3 Years

Over the last few years, Star Wars fans have had no shortage of video games to keep them busy, from brand-new ones like Star Wars Zero Company, to Aspyr’s remasters of old favorites like Jedi Power Battles. Even with a steady stream of games being released, fans can’t help but wonder about the status of Star Wars Eclipse. The game was announced all the way back in December 2021, where it debuted at The Game Awards with an impressive trailer. Since then, details have basically been nonexistent. However, new concept art has leaked online, revealing a look at some characters that may appear.

According to MP1st, the concept art images come from the portfolio of an artist that worked on the game. The concept art (some of which can be seen in the Bluesky post below) features designs for various species from the franchise, including the Rodians (think Greedo from A New Hope). It’s impossible to say whether any of these designs will actually make it into the finished game, but this could be our first new look at Star Wars Eclipse in quite some time.

#StarWarsEclipse gets new Character Concept Art Leaks:https://mp1st.com/news/report-star-wars-eclipse-concept-art-leak #StarWars — (@ponds908.bsky.social) 2025-04-27T22:44:19.575Z

Star Wars Eclipse is in development from Quantic Dream, the studio responsible for Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. Given how little has been shown, it should come as no surprise that very little is known about the game thus far. One thing we do know is that it’s set in the High Republic era, similar to The Acolyte. That places the game’s events long before the events of The Phantom Menace, which means players shouldn’t expect to see too many familiar faces from the films. However, Master Yoda did make a brief appearance in the original trailer.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when to expect Star Wars Eclipse, or even when the game will next receive some kind of official information. In an appearance on the Kinda Funny Games podcast last December, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier talked about games like Star Wars Eclipse, which are shown at The Game Awards in their early stages of development, and then won’t be seen for “a very long time.” It’s worth noting that Schreier was also talking about WB’s Wonder Woman game, which was officially cancelled recently. Thankfully, it seems Star Wars Eclipse development is still proceeding, even if we don’t know when to expect it.

Hopefully when Star Wars Eclipse does show up again, the game will prove worth the wait. This concept art does look pretty promising, even if it doesn’t give us much to go on. The Star Wars universe features a lot of unique and interesting species that often go underused when it comes to the world of video games, so hopefully this is a sign that will be rectified.

