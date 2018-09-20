Han and Qi’ra Get Wet in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Deleted Scene

With the latest Star Wars spinoff from Lucasfilm finally out on home video, fans can now see what was left on the cutting room floor for Han Solo’s first big adventure.

Lucasfilm released a deleted scene from Solo: A Star Wars Story from Han and Qi’ra’s attempt to escape Moloch and the Corellian hounds, and possibly sharing a romantic down moment amid the action. Take a look above.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was a fresh take on the dashing smuggler, showing how he came to become an outlaw while forming bonds that would last for his lifetime. And while the film does focus on his friendship with the Wookiee co-pilot, Chewbacca, his star-crossed romance with Qi’ra also informs his future.

The film ends on a down note, with Qi’ra lying for Han’s safety but leaving him behind to stay in her life of crime. But the series does set up future storylines in the Star Wars galaxy, specifically by including the Emperor’s former apprentice Darth Maul as the leader of the Crimson Dawn.

Unfortunately, the film failed to meet box office expectations, especially for a Star Wars movie, and the film’s co-writer Jonathan Kasdan does not believe it will happen soon.

“Will there ever be a sequel ’cause it really seems like you guys were setting one up? To be honest, I think the challenge has more to do with the foreign box office than the U.S.,” Kasdan wrote on Twitter. “Personally, I think there are great Star Wars movies to be made that don’t need to cost quite so much. Hopefully that will be the trend in years to come, and maybe, just maybe, that trend will allow us, one way or another, to tell more stories with Alden [Ehrenreich], Joonas [Suotamo], Emilia [Clarke], and Donald [Glover].

“With those actors and [Ron Howard], I would jump at the opportunity. Given the way Hollywood, and the culture at large, seem to run from anything labeled a disappointment, the odds seem like they’re against it happening anytime soon. But, I suppose, Han wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now available on digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 25th.