‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Has a Secret Indiana Jones Easter Egg

Anyone who has seen Solo: A Star Wars Story knows that the film is jam-packed with a ton of references and Easter eggs to the rest of the Star Wars universe, but there’s also a very clever, and extremely well-hidden connection to the other popular Lucasfilm franchise.

That’s right, if you pay close attention to a certain scene in Solo, you’ll find a major connection to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In the movie, the villainous Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) keeps all kinds of trinkets and treasures in his office, many of them of great value. Of these various treasures, one of them is an iconic prop from the original Indiana Jones adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

One of the most memorable scenes in Raiders takes place at the very beginning, when Indiana Jones, played by original Han Solo Harrison Ford, breaks into a booby-trapped tomb to steal a golden fertility idol. It’s this small, shining idol that’s hidden within Vos’ office, but if you blink at the wrong time, you’ll totally miss it.

Director Ron Howard confirmed the Raiders Easter egg during an interview with Radio Times, when he was asked about his favorite references throughout the movie.

“There’s a little Easter Egg related to another movie that I find… that I think is a cousin,” Howard said. “And this was not my idea but I completely supported the idea of planting this little Easter Egg. And it’s Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Howard went on to say that the connection between Solo and Raiders went deeper than the production company. Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay Raiders of the Lost Ark. He also co-wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story with his son, Jon Kasdan. The Raiders Easter Egg was designed by Jon as a tribute to his father in the movie.

“Larry Kasdan also wrote that,” Howard explained. “And while this wasn’t his idea – OK I’ll just go ahead and say it. It was his son [and Solo co-writer] Jon.”

Did you catch the Raiders of the Lost Ark Easter egg in Solo: A Star Wars Story? Do you think there are more that haven’t been discovered yet? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comments section below!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters everywhere.