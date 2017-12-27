‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ First Look Released

The first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story has been revealed in the form of the photo above.

The image sees the film’s stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and Chewbacca as they will appear in the film. Ehrenreich takes on the role of Han Solo and Glover becomes Lando Calrissian. Clarke is rumored to play a character named Kira, though details regarding her role have been kept a secret in true Star Wars film tradition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details regarding the film also surfaced on the same Russian licensing site which revealed the photo. “Solo is an exciting story about intergalactic adventures, telling the adventures of young Han Solo, about how he got into difficult situations and found an outlet from them, as he became the same a smuggler, a rebel, a bully, a hero, whom we all know and love,” the site reads (in translation from Russian).

A second image, seen below, shows of the Millenium Falcon as it will appear in the new film in its pre-modification days, sporting a more classic blue and white look.

[IMAGE REMOVED BY REQUEST]

The first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story should be on the horizon, possibly arriving as soon as New Year’s Eve or Day with several major events scheduled for broadcast over the holiday, including a few on ABC (a Disney company). ABC will host Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve on December 31 and January 1 will see the College Football Playoff take place. Previously, ESPN and ABC have broadcast several Disney trailers for the first time, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“It’s part of Solo lore that, as a young gifted pilot, he studied at the Imperial Academy at Carida,” Empire magazine wrote of Solo: A Star Wars Story. “Solo is kicked out of the Academy for rescuing Chewbacca from an Imperial Officer, and thus one of cinema’s great friendships was formed. Some variation on this is likely in Solo.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set for release on May 25, 2018.