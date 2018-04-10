‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer May Reveal How Han Received His Iconic Blaster

The first full-length trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story offered a promising look at the upcoming spinoff movie, teasing more epic action in the fan-favorite franchise. It also appears to be showing some definitive moments in the smuggler’s history.

After joining the crew organized by his mentor Beckett (Woody Harrelson), the young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) sits at a campfire with their leader and the mysterious Val (Thandie Newton), where he appears to receive his iconic blaster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the scene, Han tells the group he’s “waited a long time for a shot like this.” Val looks on with irritation, and Beckett retrieves the famous blaster, gives it a kiss, and tosses it to the scruffy lookin’ nerf herder.

It appears as if they’re attaching some sentimental value to the blaster in the prequel, as opposed to it just simply being Han’s blaster of choice. The blaster is one of the most iconic weapon’s in the Star Wars saga, despite not being a lightsaber.

One of the first scenes in the trailer features a closeup of Han’s blaster in its holster as he appears to prepare for a shootout with the mysterious, masked villain Enfys Nest, surrounded by his gang of Cloud Riders.

It appears that Solo: A Star Wars Story will help establish the “legend” of the infamous smuggler, showing not just how he became the man we fell in love with in the original film, but also showing how he got all of those wonderful toys.

The trailer has made it evident we’ll see the fateful game of Sabacc between Han and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), which resulted in the former coming into possession of the Millennium Falcon.

Classic ship and old frenemies aside, the movie will also show how Han and Chewbacca met, as screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan referred to it as a bromance, like a version of When Harry Met Sally with best friends.

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” said Kasdan. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy.”

The trailer revealed some interesting details about Chewbacca as well, indicating precisely how old the Wookiee is at the time and possibly tying to a piece of canon that hasn’t been seen on screen since the Star Wars Holiday Special.

There are sure to be many more iconic references and Easter Eggs for fans when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited to see the Han Solo spinoff movie? Be sure to sound off in the comments!