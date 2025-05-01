Star Tours StarSpeeder Playset Gets An Upgrade For Star Wars Day 2025

At the Disney D3 2024 event back in August, the Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Playset launched at The Disney Store with a price tag of $300 and only 3000 units in stock. If you still have PTSD from what ensued, we have good news. The set is coming back for Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2025, and it’s getting a fresh new look that mirrors the upgrades that were made for the ride when Star Tours: The Adventures Continue opened in 2011. If you want to buy a ticket for this ride, here’s what you need to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Official details on the the Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Playset haven’t been announced, but it looks like it will be basically the same as the 3000 Playset save for a few Adventures Continue updates (like the red paint job in the teaser image below). The original playset featured an LCD screen with authentic attraction content as well as interior and exterior lighting, scale seats with seat belts, opening doors, blasters with sound effects and reversible light-up display stand. It also included RX-24 (Captain Rex) and R2-D2 Droid Factory figures, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see Rex replaced with C-3PO.

Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set / Launches May 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET See at the disney Store

It’s also unclear whether or not the StarSpeeder 1000 will be as limited as the original. Hopefully, Disney learned their lesson and will offer more units this time around, but you’ll want to be ready and waiting ahead of time just in case. The playset will be available starting on May 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET here at The Disney Store. Expect a queue and quick sellouts. Again, the original was priced at $300, but given all of the uncertainty around prices these days, it could be more expensive this year. This article will be updated if official information is released ahead of the launch.

Of course, there are a lot more Star Wars Day 2025 product releases where this came from. Keep tabs on our roundup for the latest. Disney’s new lightsaber hilt replicas and full-size RC Mouse Droid replica should be spotlight releases alongside the StarSpeeder 1000 playset. You can take an early look at all of the new Star Wars Day 2025 releases at the Disney Store right here.