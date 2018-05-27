Star Wars

The Internet is Loving Donald Glover’s Lando in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

As fans have learned throughout this weekend, there’s a lot to unpack within Solo: A Star Wars […]

By

As fans have learned throughout this weekend, there’s a lot to unpack within Solo: A Star Wars Story. But judging by chatter online, one character just might have stolen the show.

Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Star Wars fans know, the film follows the early days of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), and his journey to become one of the galaxy’s biggest smugglers. After being roped into a crew led by Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Han and company are set on a galaxy-spanning mission, which they need a ship for. Thanks to a connection from Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), the group is introduced to Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), who proceeds to play a unique role in the subsequent journey.

It’s safe to say that fans have taken a liking to Glover’s portrayal of Lando, praising it almost as soon as he was cast in the part. But now that Solo is officially in theaters, the praise has only grown. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

@jesshassall

@tascheface

@veeberston

@DanSullyBeats

@OnlyBlackSheep

@TheTjMullins16

@illegallyblond_

@ElliottcMorgan

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts