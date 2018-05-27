The Internet is Loving Donald Glover’s Lando in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

As fans have learned throughout this weekend, there’s a lot to unpack within Solo: A Star Wars Story. But judging by chatter online, one character just might have stolen the show.

Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below! Only look if you want to know!

As Star Wars fans know, the film follows the early days of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), and his journey to become one of the galaxy’s biggest smugglers. After being roped into a crew led by Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Han and company are set on a galaxy-spanning mission, which they need a ship for. Thanks to a connection from Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), the group is introduced to Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), who proceeds to play a unique role in the subsequent journey.

It’s safe to say that fans have taken a liking to Glover’s portrayal of Lando, praising it almost as soon as he was cast in the part. But now that Solo is officially in theaters, the praise has only grown. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

@jesshassall

Cannot get over how much I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory! Donald Glover as #Lando as well, bloody amazing ??✨ — Jess Hassall (@jesshassall) May 26, 2018

@tascheface

@veeberston

I just saw #SoloAStarWarsStory , and all I have to say is DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVER DONALD GLOVE — Victoria Sutherland ❤️ (@veeberston) May 27, 2018

@DanSullyBeats

#SoloAStarWarsStory was dope, proud of Donald Glover. my boy came a long way :’) — Dan Sullivan (@DanSullyBeats) May 25, 2018

@OnlyBlackSheep

And no amounts of word would be enough to express the level of awesomeness which is Donald Glover as Lando.Dude you lived up to every single expectation which I had from you and left me craving for more#Lando#SoloAStarWarsStory — ᴀsʜɪ ᴍ // sᴀᴡ sᴏʟᴏ (@OnlyBlackSheep) May 27, 2018

@TheTjMullins16

#SoloAStarWarsStory was so damn good! @DonaldGloverrr as Lando was freakin perfect. — TJ Mullins (@TheTjMullins16) May 27, 2018

@illegallyblond_

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian was one of the most amazing performances in Star Wars history. He is INCREDIBLE. Everything about his acting in #SoloMovie is phenomenal. He took a character that I liked and turned him into a character that I love. Give him all the awards ? pic.twitter.com/AbDK7MIIZD — Lauren † (@illegallyblond_) May 27, 2018

@ElliottcMorgan