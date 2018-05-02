Alden Ehrenreich Promises More Millennium Falcon Than Ever Before in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

With Lucasfilm’s latest spinoff movie, fans will get to see the early days of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian as they gamble over the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

And though the Millennium Falcon has been prominently featured in the original and sequel trilogies, actor Alden Ehrenreich teased the ship will be a co-star in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

During a featurette for the Disney Channel, the new Han Solo actor confirmed audiences will learn a lot more about the Falcon in the film.

“You get to, I think, see more of the ship in this film than in any other movie, Ehrenreich said.

The film’s writers Lawrence and Jon Kasdan previously spoke with EW about the Millennium Falcon, teasing why it looks so different at this point in time.

“Where Han gave it a certain shabby coolness and a dinged up quality that reflected where he was at that point in his life, this Falcon reflects its owner very clearly in its shape and aesthetic and his needs, even if those needs be a little more space to entertain,” said Jon. “One of the things Larry and I had talked about was the Falcon should always reflect the personality of its captain.”

The ship will be under ownership of Lando in the film, but previews have teased that fateful game of Sabbac in which Han manages to win the vehicle’s pink slip. And it’s Lando’s sensibilities that make this version of the Falcon look like the pristine and sleek ship we aren’t used to seeing.

“He’s a very particular person with particular tastes and he likes the comforts of life,” Glover said. “I would live in it right now, to be honest! [Laughs] In between takes, they’d be like, ‘Okay, we are going to set up for the next shot, so you can go sit in your chair or whatever,’ and I’d be like, ‘Actually I’ll just stay in Lando’s room.’ It was that nice! I would just lay in his bed and read a book or write something because it is very comfortable. I think he likes to be comfortable. He’s not a cowboy kind of guy.”

Expect to learn more about the Millennium Falcon when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you getting excited to explore the criminal underworld in the Star Wars galaxy? Let us know in the comment section!