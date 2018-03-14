‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Promo Offers New Look at Heroes

A brand new promo image features all of the main players for Solo: A Star Wars Story, coming in the wake of the posters released for the Italian premiere of the film.

The new promo comes by way of Denny’s. The restaurant chain will be serving a Star Wars-themed menu for a limited time in promotion of the film, among other campaigns to drum up excitement ahead of the premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are still waiting to learn more about Solo: A Star Wars Story, as many only got their first glance of footage from the movie when the trailer debuted during the Super Bowl last month. Though Lucasfilm prepped a double whammy with the first short teaser and a more substantial trailer released right after, fans still don’t know much about the movie’s plot.

The film is supposed to be taking place more than a decade before the events of the original Star Wars movie, showing how Han Solo become one of the most infamous smugglers in the galaxy.

Instead of being an “origin story” for the character played by Alden Ehrenreich, however, it will actually be an intergalactic heist movie set in the Star Wars galaxy.

Actor Emilia Clarke, who will be playing Han’s friend Qi’ra in the film, gave some insight into her character which actually revealed a little bit about the film’s storyline.

“”The point where you meet her, she is with Han. They are both doing what they’ve got to do to survive,” Clarke said to Entertainment Weekly. “And that is Qi’ra the whole the movie. The whole way through, she is surviving. And surviving in the underworld that we know to be [filled with] smuggling, aloof gamblers, wrong-side-of-the-tracks nasty ones. It was beautiful they touched on it very briefly [in The Last Jedi] when they are at the racetracks.”

Donald Glover, who will play the role of Lando Calrissian in the movie, promised Solo: A Star Wars Story will be a “more fun” than other films in the franchised.

“I think it’s just a lot more fun. All the Star Wars [movies] are really fun but I think this movie, we know what’s going to happen, we know they’re not going to die, ya know?” Glover said to Entertainment Tonight. “We know, kind of, what happens, but how we got there, I guess, is the crux of it. So we’re allowed to have a lot more fun than I think the other movies where you have to deal with a lot of the lineage in what’s going to happen. I think this movie’s, like, just a fun, summer film. I’m really excited about it. It’s really cool.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

(h/t Heroic Hollywood)

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!