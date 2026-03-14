5 Cancelled Star Wars Games We Wish We Could Play

The Star Wars franchise has seen dozens of great video games released over the years, and for every one of them, several canceled projects never materialized. Canceled games happen all the time, and since Star Wars is such a massive multimedia beast, it has a few more than others. Some of the axed games would probably have been exceptional, but we’ll never get to play them. We looked at all the canceled Star Wars games that likely would have been released had Disney not acquired the franchise and found five, listed in no particular order.

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1) Project Ragtag

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Project Ragtag is the codename for a Star Wars game that entered development around 2013. It proceeded through several stages, but was canceled in 2017, which is a shame because it had a lot going for it. Project Ragtag was developed by Amy Hennig, the creator of the Uncharted series, and would have been a massive game focused on a large-scale heist, set just after the Battle of Yavin. It died because of the success of Star Wars Battlefront, which pulled devs from the Project Ragtag team to work on Battlefront II. Ultimately, this led to its cancellation, and while it came close to a rebooted revival as an open-world game, that project was canceled as well.

2) Star Wars: Maul Battle of the Sith Lords

Image courtesy of Red Fly Studio

Battle of the Sith Lords was developed under the codename “Damage” and had the working title “Maul,” so it has been called all three in various media, and was under development at Red Fly Studio. It would have focused on Darth Maul across several locations, featuring an innovative droid mechanic and other elements that would later appear in various Star Wars games. Battle of the Sith Lords was also developed with adults in mind, and had several themes unseen in most Star Wars titles, including sex. It was killed when George Lucas decided to sell LucasArts to Disney, as the company had entirely different plans for the character, which the game would have covered differently.

3) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed III

Image courtesy of LucasArts

The first two Force Unleashed games were immensely popular, so it wasn’t surprising when LucasArts began development of a sequel, tentatively titled Star Wars: The Force Unleashed III. Like the previous entries, it would have focused on Starkiller, but in this one, he’d team up with Darth Vader to stop a new threat posed by the Emperor, who desired to replace his protégé. It would have completed Starkiller’s story, which fans certainly would have appreciated. Unfortunately, the game didn’t advance beyond the conceptual stage and enter into development, thanks to Disney’s purchase of LucasArts.

4) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 3

Image courtesy of LucasArts

If you ask a random Star Wars video game fan what their favorite game is, they’d likely say it’s one of the two Knights of the Old Republic titles. They’re undeniably fantastic, and a threequel was in development as a follow-up to Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. Some conceptual artwork was thrown together, and development commenced slowly, but it never gained much traction before being canceled. It did get a spiritual successor in Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, which remains in development as of writing, but it’s not the sequel the fans were looking for.

5) Star Wars: 1313

Image courtesy of LucasArts

When Star Wars: 1313 was canceled, Obi-Wan definitely felt it, as “millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror.” The fans weren’t happy, as 1313 was developed as an action-adventure game centered around Boba Fett. It was set in an underground area of Coruscant called Level 1313, and all of the artwork and promotional materials made every Star Wars fan sit up and take notice. It was sadly killed when Disney bought the franchise, and while it was technically put on hold, there’s very little chance that Star Wars: 1313 will ever see the light of day.

Which canceled Star Wars game do you wish you could have played the most? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!