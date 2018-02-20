‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Merch Reveals Original Design of Star Destroyer Will Be Canon

One of the best parts about new Star Wars movies coming out is that fans get a new wave of starships to add to their collections. And much like the previous spinoff film, Solo: A Star Wars Story is looking back to the past for their new designs.

Recently unveiled at New York Toy Fair, Mattel is making new products of the upcoming ships as part of their Hot Wheels line of Star Wars toys, including one design that’s straight from the page of Colin Cantwell’s original designs for the Imperial Star Destroyer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new ship, referred to as the Arrestor Cruiser, was originally pitched to George Lucas as the design of the original cruiser. Cantwell revealed his idea to Lucas on Instagram last week, ahead of the toy’s debut at the Toy Fair.

It’s interesting that Cantwell revealed the original designs of the attack ships, which would later become the TIE Fighters. It seems like those designs were altered a bit and used as inspiration for the Rebel Alliance’s A-Wing starfighters.

Another ship revealed by the Mattel line is yet another Empire design, the Imperial Hauler. It is glimpsed in the trailer, but was also revealed as part of the leak of Solo concept art that was sold on Ebay last year.

2 NEW ships from the Solo movie! The “Arrestor Cruiser” and the “Imperial Hauler” pic.twitter.com/nljJ7lDMpc — short Stormtrooper (@shortStormy) February 20, 2018

The Hauler appears to be a cargo transport that will be used in conjunction with the Conveyex — the double-sided train that’s flying through the mountains on the levitating track. We know that Han Solo and Chewbacca will be heisting something from the train in the film, and they will perhaps be making use (or coming into conflict with) one of those Haulers.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres May 25th.

(h/t SWNN)