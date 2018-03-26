Ron Howard Confirms ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Press Tour has Begun

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit theaters this May and now director Ron Howard has confirmed that the press tour for the upcoming Han Solo-centered film has begun.

In a post to his personal Instagram last week, Howard shared a photo of himself with a manga artist to mark the beginning of the film’s press tour. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This wonderful Manga artist sketched me during an interview for our 1st day of press for #solo,” Howard captioned the photo. He followed the post up with another photo of himself along with the film’s stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Joonas Suotamo as well as co-writers Larry and Jon Kasdan that indicated they were kicking off press a little early.

Kicking off the press tour for Solo a little early might not be a bad idea. The Disney marketing team has had a rough few weeks with promotions for the film, specifically in the poster department. Various posters for Solo: A Star Wars Story have stirred a bit of controversy on social medial. The first character posters for the film, which debuted in February, were well-regarded by fans, but quickly caught the attention of artist Hachim Bahous who noted they looked remarkably similar to jazz and funk compilation album covers he had created in 2015 for Sony Music France. Disney released new posters a few weeks later that focused more closely on the characters themselves.

Most recently, though, fans noticed that firearms had been removed from the Brazilian versions of the Solo posters. Some read this as an attempt by Disney to make a statement about gun control or lack thereof, but it was later confirmed that the blaster-free posters had been made specifically for the Brazilian market to convey a more family-friendly tone to the film. The posters were never intended for use in the United States.

Other than posters for the film, marketing for Solo has been pretty scarce so Howard’s confirmation that they’ve started the press tour hopefully signals that fans will get new information about the upcoming film’s plot and, perhaps, even another trailer to give fans a new glimpse of what they can expect from the film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.