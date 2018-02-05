‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Super Bowl Trailer Released

Finally, after all of the speculation, director changes, a movie theater cup fiasco, toy leaks, and everything else, it’s finally here.

Lucasfilm just released the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story during the Super Bowl.

The second installment in the Star Wars anthology films turns its lens to the smuggler with the heart (and dice) of gold, showing how he became the infamous co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon. Directed by Ron Howard, the movie marks Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover taking over the coveted roles of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian respectively.

The movie has been mired in controversy since it was in production, with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy unceremoniously booting the original directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord from the project after two months of filming.

Howard was quickly brought in to finish the film and handle reshoots, with his production time stretching to a few days short of how long the original directing duo were on the project. Rumors indicate that Howard might have redone most of the movie to bring it further into line with screenwriters Lawrence and Jon Kasdan’s vision.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has seen many changes, like the addition of Paul Bettany and the departure of Michael K. Williams, and many industry pundits wondered if it would actually make its premiere date at the end of May.

This trailer is an early indicator that the film is back on track. Though there’s still the daunting task of post-production effects and sound work to be done, the short clip Lucasfilm released shows the movie is headed in the right direction.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be the last Star Wars movie for over a year and a half when it finally releases this year, as Episode IX was recently pushed back to December 20th, 2019 to accommodate its own director change.

So soak it in and get ready to hop in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon yet again.

Solo: A Star Wars Story releases in theaters on May 25th.