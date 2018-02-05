‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Footage Reveals First Look at Lando

Lando Calrissian is about to be your new favorite Star Wars character.

During the first quarter of the Super Bowl, Disney and Lucasfilm released the first footage from the highly-talked about Star Wars anthology movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The 45-second TV spot included first looks at many of the different characters from Han Solo’s intriguing past, but none more enticing that young Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

The original character was portrayed by Billy Dee Williams and he was well-liked amongst Star Wars fans. However, the excitement for the character spiked when Solo was in development, and it was announced that Glover, also known by his hip-hop alter ego Childish Gambino, would be taking on the young version. Fans around the world thought he was perfect for the role.

As one shot in this TV spot proved, they were all right.

About 30 seconds into the footage, one shot of Lando came onto the screen. He stood in front of come kind of rock formation and wore a very regal, fur coat. With his high-end clothes and meticulously combed facial hair, this Lando is exactly what fans were hoping for.

The TV spot teased that the full trailer would be arriving on Monday. It had previously been announced that the debut trailer would air during Monday morning’s episode of Good Morning America.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit theaters on May 25.