First ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Clip Shows Millennium Falcon Chase Scene

The first clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story is now out – and you can watch it above!

As you can see, this first clip fleshes-out a little more of the chase sequence seen in trailers, with Han piloting the Millennium Falcon through a treacherous terrain, with Imperial TIE fighters on his tale. Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) shows off some impressive moves, but needs an assist from Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), who reveals some pretty impressive piloting skills of his own. Also seen is Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, Han’s childhood friend, who mentions Donald Glover’s Lando also being in the scene, presumably arming the Falcon’s guns.

All in all, the scene suggests a certain paradox, which has been hanging over all of Solo all along. The scene seems to want to mimic the spirit of the Star Wars: A New Hope‘s sense of adventure and banter – right down to the remix of classic melodies and overtures that composer John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda) has not-so-subtly infused into this film’s score. The throwback nostalgia is great in one sense – but is also out of place in a story about Han Solo’s earlier days, and his indoctrination a the world of smugglers, gangsters, and bounty hunters.

We’ve already broken down why Solo’s Star Wars underworld backdrop is the best asset it has – hopefully other scenes in the film lean more into that tone. Maybe it’s just me, but it seems somehow anachronistic for to import the classic Star Wars adventure staples in this chapter of Han Solo’s life, as he was a ‘shoot first’ cynical smuggler when he first had his sense of adventure and heroism (re)kindled by Luke and Leia Skywalker.

Obviously, one major point of Solo might be revealing more of the root reasons behind Han’s decisions in the Original Trilogy – why he helped Luke and Obi-Wan take on the Empire; a friend (and possible first love) that Leia reminded him of (and he lost?); why Lando’s eventual betrayal cut so deep, and had to be redeemed in such big fashion. However, this scene may go over-the-top with what should be just hints of what will one day be the Star Wars adventure we originally fell in love with. Hitting the audience over the head with OT redux could be misstep.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be in theaters on May 25th.