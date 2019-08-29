Star Wars Fans Spot Major Editing Error in Rise of Skywalker Trailer’s Kylo Ren vs. Rey Duel Scene

Star Wars fans are a lot more vicious than they used to be – as the makers of the current Star Wars Sequel Trilogy know all too well. J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson have had their work on The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi (respectively) scrutinized done to every last frame, and every mistake in the editing or continuity has been circulated around the Internet like a prized kill.

That process doesn’t look to be letting up with the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as fans have already picked out a major editing error in the latest Rise of Skywalker footage that premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo:

homegirl is angry! god i can’t wait to see this! pic.twitter.com/KuUZWl1xdt — maría belén (@reyssben) August 28, 2019

As you can see, the climatic moment in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D23 footage sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) having a lightsaber duel on what may be the crashed remains of the Death Star. Rey and Kylo duel amidst shifting, crashing waves (symbolism alert!), with Kylo’s cape billowing in the violent winds. However, if you look down at the reflection of the dueling fighters in the metallic surface they’re fighting on, Kylo Ren’s cape is nowhere to be seen. That’s because the cape (like so many in the sci-fi/superhero genres) is a CGI effect – an effect that the visual effects team didn’t add to the reflection.

Now lets be fair: there is still plenty of time for visual effects work to be done on The Rise of Skywalker in order to polish moments like this “error” some fans are now upset over. We could go over the entire spiel about how virtually every major modern blockbuster movie releases trailers with unfinished effects, which look much better by release day – but if you’ve been a film fan anytime in the last ten years, you should probably know that by now.

That said, this error is a particularly bad look for the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, as Rey and Kylo Ren’s big duel sequence from The Last Jedi is *still* being ravaged for its several big, glaring editing errors. Feeding yet another dueling scene editing error to those trolls is like spraying gasoline on a fire a lot of fans were hoping would die down. Glad we could post about it.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.