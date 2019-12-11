Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Forgetting The Title Of The Last Jedi Goes Viral

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is quite divisive amongst Star Wars fans, and that probably isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, especially after a recent video of Kylo Ren star Adam Driver. Fans are eager to see Driver return as Ren in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will also bring back The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams back to close out the trilogy he started. Some who aren’t huge fans of the Last Jedi will probably get a kick out of the fact that during a recent interview Driver was asked a question about the other movies, and during his response, he could not think of the name to The Last Jedi.

Driver started out fine, saying “It affected everything that we did in The Force Awakens”, but then when it was time to name The Last Jedi he went a bit blank, saying “everything that we did in the…uh…….uhm…. in the second one.” People have been quick to react to the lapse, resulting in the clip going viral on social media.

You can check out the full clip in the post below.

IM SORRY BUT THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING IVE EVER SEEN I CANT STOP WHEEZING pic.twitter.com/8x8oDa83Bm — cece ☆ (@musicalgroot) December 10, 2019

Fans reacted quite a bit to the clip, and you can check out some of the biggest reactions below.

Even kylo REN tried to force block that out of his mind lol — day_dreamer_86 (@daydreamer863) December 10, 2019

I wish I had Adam’s ability to forget that movie lol — The Action Brick (@TheActionBrick) December 10, 2019

Happens to all of us pic.twitter.com/J6ZGPKs1oB — Jay N #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@JayN11837225) December 10, 2019

He forgot The Last Jedi awkwardly avoiding it. — 🦋✨ Erica Stones ✨💖 (@EricaStones1) December 10, 2019

Honestly, with the amount of promos he’s doing for all his movies, the awards, etc…I’m surprised the poor boy remembers his own name. I don’t think he’s gotten a decent night’s sleep since…well…who knows. — Stargazer1116 (@Stargazer11161) December 10, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.