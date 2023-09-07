Star Wars: Ahsoka Theory Could Change Everything We Know About Marrok

Star Wars: Ahsoka hooked viewers with the mystery of a new Inquisitor character named Marrok. The masked warrior was part of a trio of dark side users that Grand Admiral Thrawn's ally Morgan Elsbeth employed, but unlike Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), it seemed possible that Marrok's true identity and backstory could be a major twist reveal in the story.

Well, after fan theories ranging from the idea that Marrok was actually Ezra Bridger (somehow), or that fan-favorite Star Wars game character Starkiller (The Force Unleashed) was finally getting his canon debut, Ahsoka Episode 4 revealed that Marrok was just another in a long line of Star Wars henchmen who have cool character designs, but very little substance (see also: Boba Fett).

However, Star Wars fans remain undaunted by Marrok's sudden and unceremonious death in Ashoska Episode 4 – in fact, the nature of the Inquisitor's death has only raised more exciting new possibilities and theories to consider!

Marrok Was A Dead Man

Marrok's death scene included the oh-so-conspicuous effect of a gaseous substance escaping from his suit. As many Star Wars Animation fans are pointing out, this particular visual effect is not a new one: it's pretty reminiscent of the magic the Nightsisters of Dathomir used in Star Wars: The Clone Wars – or in video games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The implication is that Marrok wasn't just a former Inquisitor who went to work for Morgan Elsbeth: he was most likely a dead inquisitor who was brought back to life through Nightsisters' magic, which Morgan is clearly able to use.

Who Was Marrok?

If the first part of the theory holds true – if Marrok was a zombie Inquisitor resurrected by Nightsister magic – then the obvious next question is: who was Marrok when he was alive?

Out of all the Inquisitors that we've met across Star Wars animated, shows, games, comics, and novels, fans have pointed out that Marrok looks a whole lot like Eighth Brother, an Inquisitor who appeared in the pivotal Star Wars Rebels Season 2 finale arc, "Twilight of the Apprentice." Eighth Brother was part of an Inquisitor squad sent to the Sith Temple on Malachor with Darth Vader, to intercept Maul, Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, and Ahsoka, who were seeking knowledge from a Sith holocron located there. During that epic showdown, Eighth Brother had his lightsaber damaged by Kanan in a duel, and attempted to escape using his blade's helicopter function; the blade broke mid-flight, and Eighth Brother was last seen falling to his death.

...or did he?

Star Wars has been pretty clear that the Inquisitors were a group of limited size, that was only in operation for a limited time during the Empire's reign. So while "Marrok" could've been some Inquisitor we never met before his death, the costuming and the lightsaber fighting style suggest that Eighth Brother got another shot at life – and took a second big "L" trying to mess with the Spectres/Phoenix crew.

