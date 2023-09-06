Ahsoka Is About to Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Star Wars Hero

Star Wars: Ahsoka is about to bring back a fan-favorite Star Wars hero – and fans cannot wait!

WARNING AHSOKA SPOILERS!

Ahsoka Episode 4 "Fallen Jedi" sees Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and the droid Huyang (David Tenant) stranded on the planet Seatos with their ship badly in need of repair. Meanwhile, the enemy forces of Thrawn loyalists – Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) – are working to get their massive hyperspace drive online and plot a course to Thrawn in the next galaxy. Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Inquisitor Marrok (Paul Darnell) are tasked with leading the squad that will hunt down and kill Ahsoka and Sabine.

The former Star Wars Rebels members fight hard and admirably – but they are ultimately no match for dark side power of Thrawn's minions. The hyperspace drive is activated, and the villains make their leap into the unknown (with Sabine as their captive). Ahsoka's duel with Baylan ends with her lost in the World Between Worlds – the mysterious realm outside of time and space – where she is greeted by the visage of her former master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Ezra's Return Is Coming

This pivotal fourth episode of Ahsoka set the next arc of the series on two paths – both of which inevitably lead to the return of Ezra Bridger.

The first and most obvious path would be Sabine and Morgan Elsbeth's crew actually making it to Thrawn's location in the unknown regions/next galaxy, and finding Ezra there along with Thrawn. The intrigue there would be learning the new status quo for both Thrawn and Ezra (and any of their allies) since the end of Rebels – and what those new situations and character developments mean for the larger Star Wars franchise.

However, Ahsoka's path through the World Between Worlds sets up a more wild and convoluted idea: Sabine discovers that Ezra was killed by Thrawn and co., only for Ezra to be brought back through time travel. You read that right.

How Ahsoka Can Use Time Travel To Save Ezra

A major head-twist in the story of Star Wars Rebels was the 'time travel' Ahsoka experienced, thanks to Ezra and the World Between Worlds. The Season 2 finale of Rebels, "Twilight of the Apprentice," saw Ahsoka finally face Darth Vader in a brutal duel on top of a Sith temple on planet Malachor. It was a duel that Ahsoka ultimately lost, and as Vader was about to strike her down, an older Ezra from the near future used a doorway in the World Between Worlds to step into that moment of the past and pull Ahsoka into the realm before she was killed. Ahsoka and Ezra emerged back in the present day, with the understanding that it was always destiny (not timeline variation) for Ahsoka to have survived that duel.

That's all to say: Ahsoka could follow its Eastern philosophy/samurai themes to their fullest end by having Ahsoka repay some Karmic destiny. If Ezra saved Ahsoka from dying using a doorway in the World Between Worlds, couldn't she do the same exact thing for him?

Ahsoka's presence in the World Between Worlds seems like it has an inevitable purpose: literally and figuratively allowing her to get to exactly where she needs to be, exactly when she needs to be there. Saving Ezra and uniting with him to save Sabine and defeat Morgan, and Baylan, and at least delaying whatever evil Thrawn has amassed from threatening the Star Wars galaxy.

Dave Filoni didn't do the work of building out all this lore for nothing...

Star Wars: Ahsoka streams new episodes Tuesday nights on Disney+.