Star Wars and Columbia Launch The Outer Rim Collection

Columbia Sportswear and Disney/Lucasfilm have collaborated on a number of limited edition Star Wars jacket collections over the years, and now they're looking to get into the summer apparel game with The Outer Rim Collection. The first release in that collection is perfect for the beach or fishing trips.

Columbia has released a Star Wars design in their Super Tamiami shirt lineup that features vehicles and characters mixed in a jungle theme. You'll find X-Wings, the Millennium Falcon, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and more hidden in the dense vegetation. At a glance, you might not even notice that it's Star Wars-themed.

In addition to the pattern, the shirt features Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection, Omni-Wick quick dry, and a velcro rod holder strip for fishing. Yes indeed - this is the ideal way to combine your fandom with fishing.

You'll be able to order the Star Wars x Columbia Outer Rim Collection Super Tamiama shirt in men's, women's, and youth sizes starting at 9pm PT (June 3rd) / 12am ET (June 4th) here at the Columbia website. Prices will range between $45 and $65.

Like the Star Wars jackets, the shirt is a special edition collection that will be available for a limited time. Note that the only place to get the jackets these days is on sites like eBay.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.