Star Wars Confirms Easter Eggs in Luthen's Trophy Room From Andor

Now that Andor Season 1 is finished, Star Wars is addressing the criticism that the series didn't have enough Easter eggs, by giving fans an entire video that points out the Easter eggs that were buried in the antique shop of secret Rebel leader, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). A lot of hardcore Star Wars fans knew that Luthen's shop was holding some deep-cut references; however, the video below makes it clear that Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy and his deep truly knew their stuff.

The video was posted on the official Star Wars Twitter feed, with the sarcastic caption "there are no Eater eggs in #Andor". It was a clear clapback at the all-too-common quip from online detractors of the Rogue One prequel series, as well as Tony Gilroy's choice to actively avoid drowning Andor in Star Wars nostalgia, like other recent projects in the franchise. But as you can see below, the series definitely did manage to pack in quite a few Easter eggs.

Luthen's antique shop contains references to the Star Wars Prequels; video games (The Force Unleashed); the animated series (Clone Wars, Rebels); other Star Wars TV shows like The Mandalorian, and even other Lucasfilm franchises like Indiana Jones. There's a meta-joke in there about Luthen's goofy facade being a stab at the "everything is connected" compulsions of the Star Wars Universe.

Over the 12 episodes of Andor Season 1 there were plenty more Easter eggs to be found, including countless references to the Star Wars Original Trilogy, not to mention some deeply powerful moments that reframe Rogue One, the OT, and so much more.

Andor: All the Easter Eggs in Luthen's Antique Shop Explained

"there are no Easter eggs in #Andor"https://t.co/K4zm62uXCV pic.twitter.com/MOjebOkaR4 — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 29, 2022

Here are some of the highlights from the video:

Starkiller's Dark Lord Helmet – "This is the same type of helmet first seen in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed." Gungan Shield – "You might remember the Gungan army using these in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." Mandalorian Armor – "We have to imagine that somewhere out there, a Mandalorian is looking for this." Amidala-Style Headpiece – "The headpiece is nearly identical to one worn by Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones." Jedi Temple Guard Mask – "These masks first debuted in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars but make their live-action debut here [in Andor]." Jedi and Sith Holocrons – "These two holocrons have much more detail than we're used to seeing in their animated appearances." Sankara Stones – "Inspired by MacGuffins from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, these artifacts belong in a museum."

Additionally, the Star Wars site identifies additional Easter eggs in Luthen's shop:

Carbonite-frozen figures (including shrunken heads) are spotted in Episode 4.

A tablet inscribed with pictures of the World Between Worlds from Star Wars Rebels was seen in Episode 11.

Andor is now streaming on Disney+.