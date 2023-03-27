Andor Season 2 Set Video Reveals Stormtrooper Scene

Star Wars: The Mandalorian may have the franchise spotlight right now, but production is already underway on the other big buzz-worthy Star Wars TV show that's out there: Andor. The latest Star Wars: Andor Season 2 set video reveals a new scene being filmed, which involves a whole lot of Stormtroopers on the march. Andor Season 2 is filming in Valencia, Spain, and their wonderful architecture is certainly making for an imposing-looking Imperial site.

See for yourself in this new Andor Season 2 set video:

Initially, there was some (wild) speculation that Darth Vader was showing up in this scene – but if you follow the thread of these Andor set videos, it's quickly confirmed that it is not Vader, but rather some other Imperial figure in long-flowing black robes. Several of the videos simply capture the process of the film crew resetting things for another take of filming, but the main sequence of filming seems to be capturing this Stormtrooper regiment marching into this picturesque facility.

Andor Season 2 will certainly be upping the stakes in a major way. The series will be moving through the final stretch of years between when Cassian Andor became a spy for The Rebellion (as seen in Season 1) and how he tracked down the secret of The Death Star's construction, leading to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That means that Andor Season 2 will see Cassian taking on much riskier missions, and having to do the kind of sordid work that hinted at to Jyn Erso in Rogue One - namely, being a spy willing to do whatever it takes – and go through whatever assets necessary – to achieve victory. That should definitely make for some tense story arcs covering key missions Andor did for The Rebellion – possibly including infiltrating an Imperial base, dressed as a Stormtrooper, to get intel.

Based on what series star Diego Luna has teased, keeping the tension and excitement high is definitely a mission goal for the makers of the show:

"There's something interesting with the second season, which is that I have a different feeling every day I go to set," Luna told Variety. "Now I know, not just that the series was well received and that people liked it, but I know why they liked it. That's another tool we have these days through social media. We actually listen to audiences and critics. We understand what things connected and what didn't connect. It's kind of cool to have an opportunity to go and execute another season having this information. It's, in a way, a season that will end up representing the audience in a different way. Somehow, the audience is part of this season because the interaction we had served as inspiration."

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney)

Andor Season 2 is in production.