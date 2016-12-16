Star Wars: Andor First Reactions Arrive Online
Star Wars fans are preparing to return to a galaxy far, far away with the arrival of the franchise's latest TV series. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is releasing three episodes on Disney+ on September 21st. On Thursday night, the social media embargo for the series lifted, allowing members of the press who screened the show early to share their thoughts with others online. As you probably guessed by the trailers, this new Star Wars story is a bit different than the others Disney+ has released over the last couple of years.
For the most part, the reactions to Andor have been very positive. Many are praising its new vision for the world of Star Wars, which is more concerned with seedy underworlds and everyday people than lightsabers and the Force. After multiple shows focused on iconic characters and popular cameos, Andor quickly proves itself to be something very different altogether.
Everyone is making it clear that this isn't the Star Wars that we've come to expect on Disney+, but that's a big reason why they seem to love it so much.
You can check out some of the first reactions to Andor below!
Powerful Work
I’m absolutely blown away by the audacity of #ANDOR. We often have to say “Star Wars has always been political” to counter people who would deny that fact. Well this show is actively angry at the people denying it. Audacious, timely, raw, & exceedingly thoughtful. Powerful work.— Alden Diaz 🎙 (@ThatAldenDiaz) September 16, 2022
Very Different
I've only seen the first two episodes of ANDOR so far, but it's a very cool, very different flavor of STAR WARS.
I like this new POV on this galaxy.— DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) September 16, 2022
Something to Say
I’ve seen the first 3 eps of #Andor and I say this with the utmost conviction: this is going to be the show that gets me back into Star Wars. ANDOR introduces new, memorable characters, plus an intriguing arc for Andor. And it actually has something to say!
Ep 3 is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/6iV23ot6Na— David Chen (@davechensky) September 16, 2022
Slow Burn
If you like Rogue One for all the ways it wasn't a typical Star Wars movie, then you'll probably like #Andor for many of the same reasons. It's a slow-burn character drama. Diego Luna is excellent and after the first four episodes, I'm excited to see where it goes next. pic.twitter.com/iWquehxxVe— Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) September 16, 2022
Cinematic
Now that the #Andor social embargo IS lifted, I can say that it's easily the most cinematic of the Star Wars shows so far. The first three episodes should've been presented as one 90-minute episode. The breaks between are very random – but it's a great episode!— Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) September 16, 2022
Contained
#Andor is what Star Wars has needed – a small glimpse into this IP’s full storytelling potential. Very contained & standalone. Plays out like a slow burn event series. Consumed w/ intrigue at the big picture. Lone nitpick: occasional wonky pacing. Priority viewing. @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/yMjn3j2JEd— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) September 16, 2022
Good Stuff
Apparently it’s “we’re all gonna talk about how we’re surprised Andor is actually pretty good” o’clock! Add me to the list, it’s pretty good, noir spy shit. The entire opening sequence is so cool and seedy and dirty. Good stuff!— VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) September 16, 2022
Intrigued
Watched the first four episodes #Andor! I’m definitely intrigued by where the story is going, but the 12-episode format really has me looking forward to more. Great performances and a slow build so far, can’t wait for the rest of it!— Richard Nebens – The Direct (@RichardNebens) September 16, 2022
Gritty & Mature
#Andor is unlike any @starwars story that we've ever seen before. @diegoluna_ is at the center of a stunning & dangerous world in turmoil. It's gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we've had to date. Tony Gilroy is a genius. pic.twitter.com/pfZwlmZ0HD— Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) September 16, 2022
Unexpected Places
#Andor reminds us that in a rebellion,👏EVERYONE👏MATTERS! We experience people at every level of this galactic conflict dealing with the mess that bookends the action & heroics. Down deep, high above, & so many unexpected places in between. Might be my new fav #StarWars series pic.twitter.com/HTVgxY1TA9— Victoria Rani (@MxVictoryRani) September 16, 2022