Star Wars: Andor First Reactions Arrive Online

Star Wars fans are preparing to return to a galaxy far, far away with the arrival of the franchise's latest TV series. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is releasing three episodes on Disney+ on September 21st. On Thursday night, the social media embargo for the series lifted, allowing members of the press who screened the show early to share their thoughts with others online. As you probably guessed by the trailers, this new Star Wars story is a bit different than the others Disney+ has released over the last couple of years.

For the most part, the reactions to Andor have been very positive. Many are praising its new vision for the world of Star Wars, which is more concerned with seedy underworlds and everyday people than lightsabers and the Force. After multiple shows focused on iconic characters and popular cameos, Andor quickly proves itself to be something very different altogether.

Everyone is making it clear that this isn't the Star Wars that we've come to expect on Disney+, but that's a big reason why they seem to love it so much.

You can check out some of the first reactions to Andor below!