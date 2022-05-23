Star Wars: Andor's First Two Seasons Form a Complete "Novel"

✖

While the first season of Star Wars: Andor was in production, rumors emerged that, rather than being a limited series, the project was developing additional seasons alongside its first, with showrunner Tony Gilroy recently detailing how the first 12 episodes are meant to serve as the first half of a story while the second 12 episodes conclude that journey. These comments surely shed new light on what audiences can expect from the series, though it will likely come with some questions, largely in regards to how the episodes themselves will be unveiled and when we could expect future seasons of the series to premiere on Disney+. Star Wars: Andor is scheduled to debut on Disney+ later this year.

"It is a second season, but it's really, for me, the second half of the novel," Gilroy shared with Vanity Fair. "This first season is about him becoming a revolutionary, and the second 12 episodes take him into Rogue One."

Part of what this means is that, while fans were hoping to see how Diego Luna's Andor met up with Alan Tudyk's droid K-2SO, that's a meeting that won't be happening until the second season.

"We don't have Alan Tudyk," Gilroy teased the outlet. "Not yet, anyway."

While Rogue One largely focused on new characters, there were some familiar faces that dropped by, including Genevieve O'Reilly playing a younger Mon Mothma. Gilroy went on to note that, while Mon Mothma appears in the first season, she won't be crossing paths with Andor until much later in the narrative.

"I have the sheet in front of me. I have 211 speaking parts in this show. There's probably 75 people in there who really matter, and there's at least a dozen seriously important characters that we'll be carrying forward to the second [season,]" the filmmaker confessed. "It is a huge, orchestral, Dickensian ensemble cast, with Diego at the middle of it, and Genevieve at the middle of another part of it. They intersect. I'm not going to get into how they intersect. They do have an intersection-but they do not meet. They will not meet until the second half."

