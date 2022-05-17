Star Wars: Andor to Release Late Summer, New Details Revealed

✖

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is on the horizon, set to premiere on Disney+ at the end of the month, but the ever-expanding universe of Star Wars television has more up its sleeve this year. Following Obi-Wan will be Andor, the spinoff from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that will see Diego Luna reprise his fan-favorite role. This week, Vanity Fair took a deep dive into the upcoming Star Wars titles and revealed some information about Andor, including its potential release date.

The story confirmed that Andor will be arriving on Disney+ at some point "late this summer," likely squeezed between Marvel Studios projects like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but it does seem to be arriving sooner rather than later.

Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One and is leading the charge on Andor, opened up about what kind of story this new series will actually tell. According to the filmmaker, it follows Cassian, life a few years before we meet him in Rogue One, showing how the Empire is changing the galaxy and how he becomes involved in the rebellion.

"This guy gave his life for the galaxy, right? I mean, he consciously, soberly, without vanity or recognition, sacrificed himself. Who does that? That's what this first season is about. It's about him being really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess. His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized. Then we see another planet that's completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They're wiping out anybody who's in their way."

Andor is unique in that we already know the fate of its main character, but that approach to the storytelling is an element of the series that Luna really loved when he signed on.

"I think it's really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," Luna told THR. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there's room for so much exploration, and that's something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

"What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what's behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it's a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us," he continued. "So I'm really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it's a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role."

