Star Wars Legend Anthony Daniels Channels C-3PO in Holiday Message

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere, and features many beloved characters from the original film, including C-3PO. The droid that specializes in “human-cyborg relations” has been played by Anthony Daniels since 1977, and the most recent movie is the most screen time the character has gotten in the sequels. There’s a moment in the film where C-3PO has to have his memory erased in order for the Resistance to obtain important information that’s stored in his memory, and the character takes a moment to “take one last look at his friends.” Daniels took to Twitter yesterday in honor of Christmas and channeled C-3PO’s big moment to wish fans a Happy Holidays.

So sorry! I’ve been a bit preoccupied. In Australia it must already be Christmas Past. In Great Britain it’s still Present. In the USA it’s Yet To Come. Whatever, where ever you’re celebrating, I’m saying to you … Thank you for being MY FRIEND. HAPPY HOLIDAYS! MERRY CHRISTMAS! — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 25, 2019

“So sorry! I’ve been a bit preoccupied. In Australia it must already be Christmas Past. In Great Britain it’s still Present. In the USA it’s Yet To Come. Whatever, where ever you’re celebrating, I’m saying to you … Thank you for being MY FRIEND. HAPPY HOLIDAYS! MERRY CHRISTMAS!,” Daniels wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post:

“Thank you for being OUR friend for the past 40+ years Anthony, you were amazing in The Rise of Skywalker, we love you, thank you for bringing Threepio in our lives,” @reyskywalkcrs wrote.

“Saw Rise of Skywalker, visually stunning and 3PO never lets you down! Brilliant,” @gmack200 added.

“Merry Christmas and congratulations on C3POs best ever performance in #TheRiseOfSkywalker,” @NigeYC replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.