Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Feels George Lucas Deserved More Recognition From the Oscars

The Star Wars saga has become one of the most financially successful franchises of all time, but star Anthony Daniels is frustrated that creator George Lucas hasn’t earned more credit from the Academy Awards for his films’ impact on cinema. Over the course of 10 films, the series has amassed 10 Oscars for various accomplishments, though they are mostly relegated to the technical categories. With Lucas having sold Lucasfilm to Disney back in 2012 and distancing himself from the franchise almost entirely, the filmmaker himself likely won’t earn any future accolades from the organization, other than an almost guaranteed lifetime achievement award.

“The Academy can be very snobbish and almost obviously. And George is not a Hollywood person – ‘If you don’t like our gang we’re not going to have you in our gang,’ sort of thing,” Daniels shared with The Sun. “Really p**ses me off that I don’t think George ever won an Oscar for himself, just departments – ­special effects and all that kind of thing. George deserves more than that.”

Star Wars: A New Hope earned the most Oscars, taking home the gold for Art Direction, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound, Special Achievement in Sound, and Visual Effects. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back won two Oscars, for Sound and Special Achievement in Visual Effects, while Star Wars: Return of the Jedi earned an Oscar for Special Achievement in Visual Effects. Subsequent films have earned a variety of technical nominations, yet have not won.

Next month, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga, which kicked off with A New Hope in 1977. In that time, Daniels marks the only performer to have starred not only in each entry into that series, but also have small cameos in spinoffs Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. The upcoming sequel is likely to see our heroes’ journeys come to an end, but Daniels isn’t opposed to a new actor taking over the role of C-3PO.

“There are people wandering around Disney theme parks, dressed in rather better suits than mine. They seem to move a lot more easily,” Daniels revealed to RadioTimes.com about another actor continuing the role. “I absolutely admit and accept that. And quite right: he is too good of a character, too big of a character, to die with me. And Disney paid a lot of money for him! You know what I mean? They’ve got to get their money back somehow.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

