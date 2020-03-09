Star Wars: The Mandalorian Theory Reveals New Connection Between Baby Yoda and Anakin Skywalker

Star Wars: The Mandalorian kicked off the live-action Star Wars universe in a big way, including giving the entire world a new mascot in the form of Baby Yoda. However, while The Mandalorian introduced Baby Yoda to the Star Wars franchise, it didn’t explain the character’s origins – or even his real name (officially its just “The Child” right now). With so many of Baby Yoda’s character details still unexplained, Star Wars are speculating like crazy how the character will fit into the larger franchise storyline. Well, now there’s one theory that’s getting attention: one that does a little math to spot a possible major connection between Baby Yoda and Anakin Skywalker!

Here’s the Star Wars Baby Yoda / Anakin Skywalker connection theory that popped up on Reddit recently:

“Baby Yoda is 50 years old at the time of The Mandalorian, which takes place in 9 ABY. Meaning Baby Yoda was born in the year 41 BBY, the same year as Anakin Skywalker. Maybe Baby Yoda ties into Anakin somehow? Maybe through Plageuis also?”

So, the theory uses Star Wars canon math to reveal that Baby Yoda was born in the same year as Anakin Skywalker, 41 years Before the Battle of Yavin (in Star Wars: A New Hope). However, while the math may check out, that’s not the same as an explanation as to what the significance of the connection is.

Star Wars fans are now connecting several lines of dots to what this all could mean. Some think that Baby Yoda’s birth date is proof of the Force itself working the poles of life and death to maintain balance, meaning Baby Yoda is some other kind of “chosen one” like Anakin. Others think that Yoda’s mysterious race doesn’t exist through natural circumstances of birth and death, and that they are essentially “children of the Force,” born at key intervals when the darkside and/or Sith are surging in power.

Other fans have gone even deeper into tin-foil hat theories, claiming that Yoda had a secret affair with this fellow Jedi Council member (and member of his race) Yaddle. That theory draws upon the fact that in canon, Yaddle was on the Jedi Council during the Battle of Naboo and the council’s first meeting with Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace; however, Yaddle retired from the council before the start of the Clone Wars in Attack of the Clones. Now that the birthdays of Anakin and Baby Yoda are linked, fans think that Yoda and Yaddle (like so many other of the leading Jedi characters in Star Wars) fell to the temptation of love, creating The Child. But because of the darkness and danger Yoda sensed in Anakin, he either feared what his own child might become, or feared what the rising darkness could mean, and instead sent his child into hiding with Yaddle.

What do you think of this Star Wars Baby Yoda and Skywalker Saga connection? Does it mean something big for the franchise?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ on October 20th. The first wave of books in the Star Wars: The High Republic line will be released this summer.