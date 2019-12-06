Chicago Bears Celebrate Thursday Night Football Victory with Star Wars’ Baby Yoda on the Way to Club Dub

Baby Yoda is a giant source of meme entertainment these days on the Internet. The little alien is the absolute breakout star of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and it was only a matter of time before fans found another meme for their amusement. The Chicago Bears got their biggest win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys and decided to celebrate with the Star Wars character. For those who don’t know, the Baby Yoda turning on the radio meme is the latest piece of fun from The Mandalorian. The character is messing with buttons on Mando’s console and repeatedly turns a certain switch on after the bounty hunter tries to turn it off. Well, the Bears managed to sync the music up with Swag Surfin, the debut hit from Hip-Hop group F.L.Y. In the past, the football team has used the song in locker room celebrations along the road to the playoffs last season. Now, they’re hoping to rekindle some of that magic.

The swell of those horns building up is unmistakable, and the Bears managed to stand out with so many people making use of that particular meme. But, The Mandalorian‘s lead voice, Jon Favreau, says that Baby Yoda will be more than just memes to Star Wars fans by the end of the season. That’s great news to hear about the little creature as the Internet continues to fawn over him. (And get tattoos of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw spiked seltzer in the most 2019 image possible.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s mostly a puppet,” Jon Favreau said. “When it’s CG, we try to make him obey the same physical laws that he would if he were a puppet. I think a lot of times CG makes itself too obvious where you don’t create parameters creatively that allow the character to keep the same identity and charm.”

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he continued. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

Maybe the Bears have taken some inspiration from the little green character and flipped the switch after a troublesome start to their season. At any rate, the Baby Yoda radio meme continues to be one of the year’s social media highlights as 2019 winds down.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Photo Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.