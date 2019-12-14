Star Wars: Billie Lourd Costume in The Rise of Skywalker Is Leia Easter Egg

Earlier today Lucasfilm and Disney released an eight minute collection of B-roll footage from the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, offering a first hand look at behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming sequel. Inside the video (which you an see in the player above), shots of the cast filming scenes from the trailer can be glimpsed as well as one very special Easter egg from the film that will warm hearts across the galaxy. Starting at the 3:14 mark in the video, you can get a glimpse of Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd in a very familiar outfit, the very same outfit that Fisher’s Leia wore in Star Wars: Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi. Check it out below!

Lourd’s character in the sequel trilogy, Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix, made her debut in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens where she shared many scenes with her real-life mother. She reprised her role in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi with an expanded role, and as we can now see will once again return for “Episode IX.”

Earlier this year Lourd penned a touching tribute to her mother in Time, writing about how the fictional character her mother played was such an integral part of her life that she feels like an actual member of her family. The actress shared the touching tribute, detailing how she had put off watching the Star Wars films as a youth with her reluctance to embrace the galaxy far, far away changing drastically

“I realized then that Leia is more than just a character,” the actress shared. “She’s a feeling. She is strength. She is grace. She is wit. She is femininity at its finest. She knows what she wants, and she gets it. She doesn’t need anyone to defend her, because she defends herself. And no one could have played her like my mother. Princess Leia is Carrie Fisher. Carrie Fisher is Princess Leia. The two go hand in hand.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, with returning veteran actors including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.