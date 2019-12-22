Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams Reveals His Workout Regimen for The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theatres everywhere, and the new film features many fan favorites from the previous movies, including Billy Dee Williams. This marks Williams’ first time portraying Lando Calrissian on the big screen since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was released back in 1983. Recently, the actor has been sharing his thoughts on his return ranging from details of his first meeting with director J.J. Abrams to what he thinks Lando got up to after the events of Return of the Jedi. Earlier today, Williams posted an interview he did during the new movie’s premiere with Extra and revealed his workout regimen.

In the video, Williams mentions his trainer, Gunnar Peterson, who he happens to share with The Rock. In fact, the two men met at D23 Expo earlier this year and bonded over their shared connection.

Many people commented on Williams’ post:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 57%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.