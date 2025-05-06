Star Wars Black Series Commander Cody Helmet, Jedi Survivor 2-Pack Drop as Exclusives

Following a huge wave of Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures that were released this past weekend for Star Wars Day 2025, Hasbro still has some gas left in the tank with The Black Series Clone Commander Cody Revenge of The Sith electronic helmet, and The Black Series KX Security Droid Enforcer & Droideka 2-pack which is inspired by the Jedi: Survivor video game. What’s more, both of these releases are exclusive to Amazon. Everything you need to know to add them to your collection can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Security Droid Enforcer and Droideka set includes figures for both characters along with a baton accessory for the Security Droid. As always, the figures feature loads of articulation including the Droideka’s ability to transform into a ball. You can pre-order yours here on Amazon for $54.99 with a release date of October 1st.

As for the helmet, it’s inspired by Clone Commander Cody’s appearance in Revenge of the Sith, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. When you put on the helmet, you can change your voice with the push of a button. Reserve one here on Amazon for $99.99 with a release date of March 1st. You won’t be charged until the products are released, and we highly suggest locking in this price in the likely event that tariffs push them higher before the release date.

If you missed the products that Disney/Lucasfilm dropped during the May 4th event, you can explore the best of them right here in our Star Wars Day 2025 roundup. Additionally, collectibles celebrating the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith will be released by The Disney Store today, May 6th. Look out for Anakin Skywaker lightsaber set that includes a color-changing feature that turns the blade from blue to red to mimic his fall to the Dark Side. There will also be new apparel, housewares, and more. You can check out all of the details right here.