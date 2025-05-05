Anakin Skywalker Color-Changing Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Drops On May 6th

The Disney Store went all out for their Star Wars Day lineup over the weekend with a collection that included two new lightsaber hilt replicas: the Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Set (4000 unit limited edition) and the Jedi Master Sol Lightsaber Hilt. However, there’s one more collection coming up for fans on May 6th. Disney / Lucasfilm are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith with an assortment of products that includes another hilt. This time it’s an Anakin Skywaker lightsaber set that includes a color-changing feature that turns the blade from blue to red to mimic his fall to the Dark Side. If you want to get your hands on it for your collection, here’s what you need to know.

The Anakin Skywalker Color-Changing Lightsaber set will come with a movie-accurate hilt, blade, display stand, and belt clip. In other words, everything that you’ll need is in the box. Features include lights and sound effects. Pre-orders will be available starting at 8am PT / 11am ET here at The Disney Store with a price tag that should be in the $250 range. A queue might be implemented, so make sure to arrive early. That said, the hilt won’t be the only item in the Revenge of the Sith Collection. Continue on for a complete breakdown of the lineup.

Anakin Skywalker Color-Chainging Ligthsaber Hilt (approx $255) – See at The Disney Store on May 6th: This movie-accurate collectible Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber set includes a color-changing feature that turns the blade from blue to red. As you take hold of the Lightsaber, will you yield to the dark or light side…or both? Perhaps the balance lies within you.

Padmé Amidala Ear Headband by BaubleBar ($TBA) – See at The Disney Store on May 6th: “This elegant Minnie Mouse ear headband by BaubleBar is inspired by Padmé Amidala’s silken nightdress as seen in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Trimmed in tiny simulated pearls and topped by a faux leather bow, it’s fated to attract attention from admirers on both sides of the Force.”

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith Apparel and Collectibles ($TBA): See at The Disney Store on May 6th: The collection will include a movie poster-inspired shirt, a mug, a tumbler, a tiny Disney Lacers sneaker figures, a pin, a pair of real Crocs clogs, and Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker: Battle of the Heroes talking action figure set.