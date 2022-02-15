Star Wars Black Series Black Krrsantan and New TVC The Mandalorian Figures Drop Today

Weekly Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty / Bonus Bounties reveals roll on with additions to Hasbro’s The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. This time around it’s Koska Reeves, Migs Mayfeld (Morak) and Axe Woves figures in The Vintage Collection, which are inspired by their appearance in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series on Disney+. There’s also a Black Series figure of Black Krrsantan, which is based on the character in the comics – not the version that recently appeared on The Book of Boba Fett. That said, the Black Krrsantan figure is clearly a Chewbacca repaint, which is a bit disappointing. Note that all three figures are expected to go up for pre-order today, February 15th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. Official details and pre-order information for each figure can be found below. This article will be updated with new links as they become available.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BLACK KRRSANTAN Figure ($27.99) – Pre-orders should be available here at Entertainment Earth at launch time: “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BLACK KRRSANTAN figure, inspired by the STAR WARS comic book. This figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. The 6-INCH SCALE BLACK SERIES figure is detailed to look like the BLACK KRRSANTAN character from the STAR WARS comic book and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes: Figure and 1 accessory.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH KOSKA REEVES Figure ($14.99) – Target Exclusive: “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature vintage-inspired packaging and original Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH KOSKA REEVES figure is inspired by the character in THE MANDALORIAN and comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a removable jetpack and helmet, that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections and features premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) Figure ($14.99) – Target Exclusive: “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature vintage-inspired packaging and original Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) figure is inspired by the character in THE MANDALORIAN and comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a removable helmet, that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections and features premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AXE WOVES Figure ($14.99) – Target Exclusive: “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature vintage-inspired packaging and original Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AXE WOVES figure is inspired by the character in THE MANDALORIAN and comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including removeable jetpack and helmet, that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections and features premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation.”

On a related note, last week’s Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty / Bonus Bounties reveals also included new additions to Hasbro’s The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. Inspired by the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series on Disney+, The 6-inch Dark Trooper Black Series figure and the 3.75-inch Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in disguise on Morak figure are both available to pre-order now. Details can be found below.

The Din Djarin (Morak) The Vintage Collection figure includes a blaster and a removable helmet that reveals a head sculpt with a likeness of Pedro Pascal. It’s available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $14.99 with a release date set for November. The Dark Trooper Black Series figure includes a blaster, alternate hands, and flying blast effects. It’s available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $33.99 with a release date set for May.

While you’re at it, you might want to check out the massive wave of Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures that Hasbro launched as part of their first livestream event for 2022. The full details can be found right here.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the first season of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+