Massive Wave of New Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders Drop Today

Hasbro’s first Star Wars livestream of 2022 kicked off the year right with the debut of a massive wave of collectibles in the Black Series and Vintage Collection lines. The headliner is definitely The Vintage Collection Boba Fett Throne Room Playset inspired by The Book of Boba Fett series that just concluded its first season on Disney+. However, there are also Black Series Archive figures, Black Series figures from The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, and much more.
Many of the items that were revealed will be available to pre-order today, February 10th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. A breakdown of the items that will be available to pre-order can be found below along with a gallery of images.The majority of them should be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at launch time unless otherwise indicated. Case sets are also available via that link for collectors.
The Vintage Collection Pre-Orders:
- The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Throne Room ($230) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
- The Vintage Collection Clone Trooper 501st Legion Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Vintage Collection Yoda Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
The Black Series Pre-Orders:
- The Black Series Omega Kamino Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Black Series Echo 6-Inch Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Black Series Ahsoka Tano Figure (The Mandalorian) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Black Series Death Watch Mandalorian Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Black Series The Client Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Black Series Jedi Fallen Order: Nightbrother Archer (Gaming Greats) – GameStop Exclusive
The Black Series Archive Collection Pre-Orders:
- Black Series Lando Calrissian Skiff Guard Figure (Return of the Jedi) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Black Series Archive Dengar Figure (Empire Strikes Back) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Black Series Archive Emperor Palpatine Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Black Series Archive C-3PO Figure (A New Hope) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Again, images are available in the gallery below. While you wait for pre-orders go to live, you might want to check out some additional Star Wars Black Series and TVC figures that were released recently:
