Massive Wave of New Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders Drop Today

Hasbro’s first Star Wars livestream of 2022 kicked off the year right with the debut of a massive wave of collectibles in the Black Series and Vintage Collection lines. The headliner is definitely The Vintage Collection Boba Fett Throne Room Playset inspired by The Book of Boba Fett series that just concluded its first season on Disney+. However, there are also Black Series Archive figures, Black Series figures from The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, and much more.

Many of the items that were revealed will be available to pre-order today, February 10th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. A breakdown of the items that will be available to pre-order can be found below along with a gallery of images.The majority of them should be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at launch time unless otherwise indicated. Case sets are also available via that link for collectors.

The Vintage Collection Pre-Orders:

The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Throne Room ($230) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

The Vintage Collection Clone Trooper 501st Legion Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The Vintage Collection Yoda Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The Black Series Pre-Orders:

The Black Series Archive Collection Pre-Orders:

Again, images are available in the gallery below. While you wait for pre-orders go to live, you might want to check out some additional Star Wars Black Series and TVC figures that were released recently:

