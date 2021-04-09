Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Hasbro Fan Fest Pre-Order Details

Today Hasbro kicked off their first ever Fan Fest virtual event, and it has included dozens and dozens of reveals for fans of their Marvel, Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and Star Wars collectibles. You can check out all of the new releases and where to pre-order them here via our Hasbro Fan Fest master list, but if you're all about the new Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection releases, look no further.

A complete breakdown of the new releases in the Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that these figures are expected to go up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth starting at 2pm PT / 5pm ET today, April 9th unless otherwise indicated:

The Black Series Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation Helmet

The Black Series Bad Batch Tech

The Black Series Mandalorian Zero

The Black Series Koska Reeves

The Black Series Clone Wars Aurra Sing

The Black Series General Lando Calrissian

The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Electrostaff Purge Trooper (Entertainment Earth exclusive)

The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Shadow Stormtrooper

The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Scout Trooper

The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Heavy Battle Droid

The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Hoth)

The Vintage Collection Han Solo (Endor)

The Vintage Collection Admiral Ackbar

The Vintage Collection Royal Guard

The Vintage Collection Antoc Merrick’s X-Wing Fighter Vehicle And Figure (Target Exclusive - Fall 2021)

