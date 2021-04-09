Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Hasbro Fan Fest Pre-Order Details
Today Hasbro kicked off their first ever Fan Fest virtual event, and it has included dozens and dozens of reveals for fans of their Marvel, Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and Star Wars collectibles. You can check out all of the new releases and where to pre-order them here via our Hasbro Fan Fest master list, but if you're all about the new Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection releases, look no further.
A complete breakdown of the new releases in the Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that these figures are expected to go up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth starting at 2pm PT / 5pm ET today, April 9th unless otherwise indicated:
- The Black Series Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation Helmet
- The Black Series Bad Batch Tech
- The Black Series Mandalorian Zero
- The Black Series Koska Reeves
- The Black Series Clone Wars Aurra Sing
- The Black Series General Lando Calrissian
- The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Electrostaff Purge Trooper (Entertainment Earth exclusive)
- The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Shadow Stormtrooper
- The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Scout Trooper
- The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Heavy Battle Droid
- The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Hoth)
- The Vintage Collection Han Solo (Endor)
- The Vintage Collection Admiral Ackbar
- The Vintage Collection Royal Guard
- The Vintage Collection Antoc Merrick’s X-Wing Fighter Vehicle And Figure (Target Exclusive - Fall 2021)
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WEDGE ANTILLES BATTLE SIMULATION HELMET
"Whether piloting an X-wing or a Snowspeeder, WEDGE ANTILLES wore his iconic helmet into battle against the evil EMPIRE. Featuring highly detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, electronic lights, and sound FX, this full-scale STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WEDGE ANTILLES BATTLE SIMULATION HELMET is a great addition to any fan's STAR WARS collection. Three internal speakers create an immersive surround sound battle simulation experience while synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate blaster fire from enemy vehicles. Flip the switch inside the helmet to choose between a simulation of piloting WEDGE ANTILLES' X-wing at the Battle of YAVIN or his Snowspeeder at the Battle of HOTH, featuring communication from R2-A3. Includes helmet and instructions."