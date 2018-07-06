Star Wars Author Teases ‘Tales of the Bounty Hunters’ Influencing Rumored Boba Fett Film

Ahead of the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, rumors emerged that Boba Fett could be getting his own spin-off film from Logan writer/director James Mangold. The status of that project is currently unclear, though a recent interview with author Daniel Keys Moran hints that a story from a Star Wars Legends novel was going to be used to influence the events of that Fett film.

“I’ve had a guy at Disney email me a couple times over the years regarding Lucasfilm adapting ‘Last One Standing’ into a Fett movie,” Moran shared with Star Wars Interviews. “Not asking permission, they own those works, just letting me know they were thinking about it. So that was kind. But after Solo stiffed, apparently there’s some question about the Fett movie being made.”

The short story comes from the book Tales of the Bounty Hunters, which chronicled a variety of journeys of bounty hunters introduced in The Empire Strikes Back. The story itself depicts Fett’s early years and development as a bounty hunter, featuring multiple run-ins with Han Solo. The story ends with a cliffhanger, as Fett and Solo draw guns on one another. The conflict took place 15 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, leaving fans to wonder who made it out of the situation alive.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, they helped establish the Lucasfilm Story Group to ensure one official canon, consisting only of the six live-action episodic Star Wars films and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series, banishing many novels, comics, and video games to the “Legends” universe. The events of the book might no longer be canon, yet it wouldn’t be the first time Lucasfilm drew inspiration from the Legends corner of the galaxy.

Moran also explained what he thinks would be the most successful strategy for Disney when approaching a Boba Fett film.

“I thought The Last Jedi was brilliant, the first Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back I thought was a complete success on its own terms,” the author confessed. “Then I thought Solo was perfectly adequate and inoffensive, and as much as I love Star Wars, that’s a little sad. So for advice? Get the creative team behind The Last Jedi on your Fett movie, rather than the team behind Solo.”

A variety of conflicting reports have emerged that cast doubt over when, if ever, a Boba Fett film will exist.

Initial reports claimed that Lucasfilm was developing the Fett film with Mangold, as well as an Obi-Wan movie being developed. In the following weeks, outlets began to share news from reported sources claiming Solo‘s underwhelming box office and critical reception resulted in the studio wanting to focus on the already announced films over revealing titles that hadn’t been fully realized. Lucasfilm then refuted those reports, claiming unannounced projects were being developed on schedule.

